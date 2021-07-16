Letter: Cyclists can breathe a little easier

We road cyclists, thanks to the efforts of many concerned for our safety, such as Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, finally can breathe a little easier when out on our local roads now that the Bicyclist Safety Act is state law.
Motorists will be required to change lanes completely when a traffic lane is not wide enough to pass a cyclist at 3 feet or greater distance while both are are in the same lane.
This means that motorists will need to change lanes completely when passing bicycles on the vast majority of our rural roads as there are no bike lanes dedicated for cyclists.
In my experience most motorists do at least pass with most of their vehicle in the other lane. There are a few who do not. And some of those pass perilously close while choosing to pass at speed in oncoming traffic or when the sight lines are deficient.
This may change with the new law, but that’s doubtful in my opinion. There will always be inconsiderate and/or inattentive motorists for all of us to deal with.
The second major change as of July 1 is that cyclists will be allowed to ride two abreast at all times.
In my opinion, this change makes it even safer for cyclists as we will be twice as visible to approaching motorists. In these cases, a motorist will always need to change lanes completely regardless as there will never be room for 3 feet of clearance between a motor vehicle and two cyclists riding abreast all in the same traffic lane.
Motorists who choose to drive on our state tax maintained road system, please remember to be courteous.
Please remember when you encounter an elderly gent (such as myself) or dame cyclist on your local roads that it’s most likely their taxes also helped pay for use of the roads in a manner of their choice.
And lastly, please remember we’re all endeavoring to arrive at the same place. Some of us simply choose a different mode of transportation.
Mark Wiley, Radford