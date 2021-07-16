Letter: Cyclists can breathe a little easier

We road cyclists, thanks to the efforts of many concerned for our safety, such as Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, finally can breathe a little easier when out on our local roads now that the Bicyclist Safety Act is state law.

Motorists will be required to change lanes completely when a traffic lane is not wide enough to pass a cyclist at 3 feet or greater distance while both are are in the same lane.

This means that motorists will need to change lanes completely when passing bicycles on the vast majority of our rural roads as there are no bike lanes dedicated for cyclists.

In my experience most motorists do at least pass with most of their vehicle in the other lane. There are a few who do not. And some of those pass perilously close while choosing to pass at speed in oncoming traffic or when the sight lines are deficient.

This may change with the new law, but that’s doubtful in my opinion. There will always be inconsiderate and/or inattentive motorists for all of us to deal with.

The second major change as of July 1 is that cyclists will be allowed to ride two abreast at all times.