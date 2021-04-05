Letter: Dan Casey is radicalizing Americans

Who is radicalizing Americans? Columnists like Dan Casey. On Sunday, Jan. 10 The Roanoke Times printed a column by Casey encouraging readers to file false police reports with the FBI against public officials with whom he disagrees.

“Swatting” is a criminal harassment technique of deceiving law enforcement into sending emergency service response teams to another person’s address by falsely reporting that a crime has taken place.

In 2015 a man in Sentinel, Okla. was shot and wounded by local police after an angry neighbor filed a false police report against him alleging made up crimes. In 2017 Wichita police killed a man in his twenties when a false police report was filed over a dispute in an online video game.

The crime of filing a false police report has, in many instances, led to violence. Ironically, Dan Casey’s justification for filing these false reports is that the actions of Reps. Cline, Griffith and Wittman questioning the constitutionality of electoral procedures was somehow responsible for the violence at the lawless riots that took place in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.