Letter: Dan Casey's jokes ring true about Hokie bowl game

I would like to thank Dan Casey for all of the Hokie jokes. I agree with him on a mediocre team going to a bowl game. But there are more than 40 bowl games and a 120+ football teams so over half are going to go in any given year. Blame the NCAA.

Whenever anybody comes up with a bowl the only ones who make out is the NCAA after getting their cut from TV and ticket sales. Ever notice how few times they show a full stadium shot? That is because in a 70,000 seat stadium, 40,000 seats are empty. The only people watching are die-hard school fans and people tired of watching "The Andy Griffith Show." As for me, I will watch Andy.