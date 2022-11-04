Letter: Daniels will bring fiscal restraint to Bedford County School Board

It is my honor and privilege to endorse Chris Daniels as a member of the Bedford County School Board. In the short time period that Chris has served, he has shown himself to be a conservative, fiscally restrained businessman with leadership skills that prove he not only cares deeply about quality education, but he is also very concerned about the costs associated with education and those who pay for it in these very difficult economic times.

I am a former Bedford County Board of Supervisors member who has served three terms and share these same concerns.

In Bedford County, there are currently 59 budgeted departments. In addition to this, the county has separate funds for vehicle replacement, capital improvement plan, the county nursing home and solid waste department. The county real estate tax is the largest single source of income. The tax rate is currently 50 cents per $100 of assessed value. If only real estate tax revenues are used to fund schools, then approximately 41 cents of the 50-cent tax rate goes to fund schools (1 penny is approximately $932,000. So, $38,393,028/$932,000 is 41.2 pennies). This equals 82.4% of real estate tax revenues in one of the 59 cost centers. However, if we assume that all discretionary revenues (i.e. general property taxes and other local taxes) are used to fund schools, then approximately 43% of discretionary revenues will be transferred to the schools in Fiscal Year 2023.

It is incumbent upon us, as taxpayers, that we elect conservative, business-minded leaders to all public offices who will stand strong on principle and conservative values.

Chris Daniels is that leader.

Steve Arrington, Bedford