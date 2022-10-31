Letter: Daniels will preserve conservative values on Bedford County School Board

Last year’s school board election in Bedford County was something to be proud of, but we can’t rest on last year’s results. It takes vigilance to preserve freedom. It wasn’t that long ago that Bedford County’s children were being taught blind compliance with mask mandates from a dictatorial governor.

It wasn’t long ago that our school board was telling seniors that they couldn’t play sports for their senior year. It was during that time that we learned who was willing to stand up for parents, students and teachers’ freedom. We cannot get comfortable and lose the ground we have gained in taking back our freedom.

Chris Daniels was one of the parents that led the fight to challenge the school board when Bedford County students were having their childhoods destroyed. He spoke out, donated, and worked tirelessly to help elect the two write-in candidates that gave us the first conservative majority on the school board during my 17-year tenure on the board of supervisors. As the appointed representative, Chris has been serving as your school board representative this year. He now has a record of not only standing up for accountability and freedom as a parent, but also as a school board representative.

The fight has just begun to bring back common sense curriculum and policies to our schools. It’s vital to Bedford’s future that our school system is teaching the majority of our children Bedford County values, not Washington and Richmond values. The same battle lines with nearly the exact same supporters are on opposites sides again.

The two remaining school board members that supported all of the mandates and didn’t allow some of our seniors to enjoy their final season of play are supporting Chris Daniel’s opponent. The people that supported the opponents of freedom are now supporting Chris Daniels’ opponent. They know their hope to regain the majority resides in his opponent. I personally like his opponent and I think there are many others that do as well, but liking someone is never a good reason to change course when we are moving in the right direction. We cannot take the chance to go back.

Please don’t give up hard fought ground that was recently won. There is absolutely no reason to gamble with our new conservative majority. Keep Bedford County headed in right direction. If you believe as I do, that accountability, freedom, academic excellence, and Bedford County values are worth fighting for, then please vote for the candidate that we know will fight for you, Chris Daniels.

John Sharp, District 4 Representative, Bedford County Board of Supervisors