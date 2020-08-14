Letter: Dear John speaks out about the microscopic size of viruses

Older readers might remember Dear John answering horticulture questions each week in the “Homes” section of the Roanoke Times & World-News.
All this depressing news about the COVID-19 virus does not mention much, if anything, about the scientific fact that viruses are extremely small particles; at least plant viruses are tiny. Thus, their miniscule size probably allows them to go through the weave of a mask or travel in air further than 6 feet social distance, just like the weed seed travels from the weed to your garden or flower bed. Be polite, by all means. But, this tiny size thing makes me wonder if COVID-19 products might only reduce virus protection.
So, I got information from one of my old garden reference books, with information presented by Dr. Cynthia Westcott, who is probably deceased now. Dr. Westcott wrote some interesting facts that plant viruses are so tiny that they will pass through filters that will retain bacteria, and that viruses can reproduce only inside another living host.
Be safe, practice good hygiene and BE AWARE.
JOHN KENT ARBOGAST
ROANOKE
