You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Dear John speaks out about the microscopic size of viruses
0 comments

Letter: Dear John speaks out about the microscopic size of viruses

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Older readers might remember Dear John answering horticulture questions each week in the “Homes” section of the Roanoke Times & World-News.

All this depressing news about the COVID-19 virus does not mention much, if anything, about the scientific fact that viruses are extremely small particles; at least plant viruses are tiny. Thus, their miniscule size probably allows them to go through the weave of a mask or travel in air further than 6 feet social distance, just like the weed seed travels from the weed to your garden or flower bed. Be polite, by all means. But, this tiny size thing makes me wonder if COVID-19 products might only reduce virus protection.

So, I got information from one of my old garden reference books, with information presented by Dr. Cynthia Westcott, who is probably deceased now. Dr. Westcott wrote some interesting facts that plant viruses are so tiny that they will pass through filters that will retain bacteria, and that viruses can reproduce only inside another living host.

Be safe, practice good hygiene and BE AWARE.

JOHN KENT ARBOGAST

ROANOKE

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Democrats waste money

Democrats from Congress need to go home and stay. Why all they want to do is waste tax paying citizens dollars. Look at all that money they wa…

Letters

Letter: Do your research

I'll keep this short and to the point. How can some people lecture others about Black Lives Matter without addressing the overwhelming problem…

Letters

Letter: Monuments 2020

The political cartoon of June 29 shows a Black Lives Matter-shirted individual at a CIVIL WAR RE-ENACTMENT: Appomattox Court House, as he orde…

Letters

Letter: Black Lives Matter

After reading the compelling and well written letter by Joyce Hill ("Statues must come down," July 5), I felt the need to write this letter. M…

Letters

Letter: What happened to "duty"?

I continue to be disheartened that ALL Americans cannot come together regarding ways to combat COVID-19. I am now 73, and when I was 18 it was…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert