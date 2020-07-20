Letter: Dear World

Our present problems are not a matter of skin color but of heart condition. Sin in the individual heart always results in hatred, strife and animosity. All the human laws on record cannot resolve evil in the heart of humanity. Only the love of God can change the heart. There are only two laws we ultimately need; first – love God with all our heart; second - love our neighbor as we love ourselves. It is only the moral imperative of love for our neighbor – to seek his/her welfare – that can solve our world’s problem.
The recent cry is for justice - but how is that defined and by who, for who? Are riots “just?” Certainly the murder of an innocent man is in-just. But how about the innocent store owner whose building and life savings were destroyed - is that just?
Justice has no moral foundation until it is established on the laws of love. Injustice and hatred understand no law, no logic or rational. Rhetoric, riots, retaliation will only breed more of the same. Justice is never found in the ignition of a fire bomb or in rubber bullets. The proper quest for justice is discovered in the search for truth and righteousness.
The solution to our cultural situation is not in a man-made plan or law, or in political position or riotous protests but in a person – the person of Jesus Christ, who gave us the moral laws of love. Only Jesus can change the sinful, evil human heart. Until we understand that all humanity is created by God and has intrinsic worth and until we recognize the solution to hatred is not within ourselves, but can only come through Jesus, we can only expect more of the same discord we are encountering now. But please understand, ultimate justice will come from Almighty God!
WILLIAM (BILL) OVERSTREET
DALEVILLE
