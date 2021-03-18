 Skip to main content
Letter: Death for the innocent, life for the guilty
Letter: Death for the innocent, life for the guilty

The Democratic-led General Assembly in Richmond has done it again. Last year it approved a bill, signed by the governor, to OK abortion through all nine months of pregnancy. Then this year the assembly passed a bill outlawing the death penalty for anyone found guilty, by a group of his peers, of first degree murder of another human being.

Capital punishment for the helpless innocent and a long life and natural death for the guilty -- what perverted thinking. The kind of people we elect matters because elections have consequences.

Dave Sisson, Elliston

 

