Letter: Death penalty serves a purpose

The recent news is that Gov. Northam wants to rid the state of the death penalty. I don’t know if that is really big news considering that Virginia has not executed anyone since 2017 (says Ivan Pereira in an ABC news report) and there were only four inmates on Virginia’s “death row” in 2017 according to a Richmond Times-Dispatch article. In my opinion, it’s just a publicity stunt for the Democrats. Some might be thinking, “The Republicans are supporting this bill, too.” That’s not an accurate statement. The Senate Judiciary Committee passed the bill with a 10-4 vote and only one Republican voted in favor: Senator Bill Stanley.
The classic Republican tagline has been “Tough on Crime.” Does Sen. Stanley not want to be tough on criminals in the 20th District? Evidenced by his 2018 bills “SB32,” “SB28,” and “SB175,” Sen. Stanley wants to be tough on animal cruelty, but he is not appearing so tough on violent crimes against human beings. Since this article has a religious bent it may be of interest to some to note that Senator Stanley is a member of the Methodist sect.
Is it all opinion? Is there in any objectivity to capital punishment? Does the Bible have any word on the matter? Yes, the Bible does, and you can read it in Romans 13:1-6. In Romans 13 “The higher powers” of this context are our elected officials. The “rulers” are the constables ordained by said elected officials. What is their job? To “bear the sword.” This is the Lord’s Apostle, Paul, condoning the death penalty.
Someone says, “Times have changed since the writing of the New Testament.” It’s not about the times or culture. Objective truths are eternal regardless of culture. God sanctioned the death penalty at the beginning of creation in Genesis 4:15, the Law of Moses called for the death penalty for certain crimes (not every crime), and again in the New Testament in Romans 13. The death penalty serves a great purpose: deterring others from committing the same violent crimes.
Caleb Robertson, Martinsville