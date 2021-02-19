Letter: Death penalty serves a purpose

The recent news is that Gov. Northam wants to rid the state of the death penalty. I don’t know if that is really big news considering that Virginia has not executed anyone since 2017 (says Ivan Pereira in an ABC news report) and there were only four inmates on Virginia’s “death row” in 2017 according to a Richmond Times-Dispatch article. In my opinion, it’s just a publicity stunt for the Democrats. Some might be thinking, “The Republicans are supporting this bill, too.” That’s not an accurate statement. The Senate Judiciary Committee passed the bill with a 10-4 vote and only one Republican voted in favor: Senator Bill Stanley.

The classic Republican tagline has been “Tough on Crime.” Does Sen. Stanley not want to be tough on criminals in the 20th District? Evidenced by his 2018 bills “SB32,” “SB28,” and “SB175,” Sen. Stanley wants to be tough on animal cruelty, but he is not appearing so tough on violent crimes against human beings. Since this article has a religious bent it may be of interest to some to note that Senator Stanley is a member of the Methodist sect.