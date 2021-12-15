Letter: Decker commentary recycles Big Pharma attacks on seniors

The Dec. 7 op-ed, "Why Build Back Better's prescription price controls are a bad idea," reads like all the other opinions that Big Pharma and its enablers recycle.

For decades, millions of seniors across our country have been forced to pay the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs. Many older Americans must decide between life-saving medications or paying for other necessities, such as rent or food.

Congress moved one step closer to solving this issue when the House passed the Build Back Better Act, which would finally allow Medicare to negotiate the prices it pays for prescription drugs. In every other market, buyers and sellers negotiate, and bigger buyers use their buying power to get what amounts to a bulk discount. But Big Pharma has had its handcuffs on Medicare for well over a decade and that must change.

Big Pharma and its allies like to fuel attacks on AARP and other change-makers to protect their high prices and big profits. Blocking change hurts seniors, everyone who pays into health insurance, and taxpayers-since we all bear the costs of today's out-of-control drug prices through higher premiums, cost-sharing and taxes.