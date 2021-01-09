Letter: Defying governor's directive

The actions of some Campbell County residents along with the Trump clone elected by the 5th District was deplorable and even Tom Cruise couldn't find words to chastise them. They consider themselves patriots but their actions are far from that. It is a slap in the face to all the hard working people who are trying to defeat this virus.

More and more thinking people should speak out against such actions. It is a shame that some legal action cannot be taken against such actions. As for Mr. Good, any elected official who openly defies a legal directive from the state governor is not fit to represent anybody in Washington. He will prove to be as big a mistake as was Donald Trump.