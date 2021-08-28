Letter: Del. Hurst fights to keep college affordable

I could never afford to attend college without tuition assistance, and I know I’m not the only one. Families, like mine, all across Virginia face the struggle of paying for college every day, and tuition prices are at the highest they’ve ever been.

Recently, Gov. Ralph Northam and Del. Chris Hurst announced a plan to invest more than $100 million in tuition assistance for students at Virginia Tech and other universities in Virginia. It’s hard to understate how life-changing this can be for our local students and their families.

As a student of Virginia Tech and the president of the VT Democrats, I meet classmates almost daily who worry about affording their tuition payments.

I remember one student telling me how they rotate through three different jobs, on and off-campus, to raise the money they need.

Some students have told me they’re forced to skip classes entirely and work to make their payments. The plan by Northam and Hurst is going to help these students and make college more affordable to them.

I also know how dependable Chris Hurst is in the fight to make college more accessible and affordable for thousands of families in the New River Valley and all corners of our commonwealth.