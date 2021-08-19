Letter: Del. Joe McNamara — voting against his community

This month the General Assembly convened for a special session to allocate funds received as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Families in the 8th District are still struggling to deal with the effects of the pandemic and the bill as passed includes crucial help, such as:

$11.5 million for teacher recruitment;

$250 million for Rebuild VA, to assist businesses impacted by the pandemic;

$75 million to support small businesses and tourism;

$41 million for bonuses to state police, sheriff's offices, and Department of Corrections staff.

Here in the 8th House District, Del. Joe McNamara, voted against the bill. He voted against teachers, against business owners, their employees, and families. He voted against Veterans and Law Enforcement. All of these are issues that, according to the delegate’s website, he supports.

What’s equally interesting, and disappointing to McNamara’s supporters is that the Republican’s candidate for attorney general, Jason Miyares, motioned to pass this bill and voted "yes," yet McNamara voted "no."