Letter: Del. March tries to take Virginia backwards

Shooters in Buffalo and D.C. and Uvalde telegraphed via social media that they intended to murder people.

In Virginia, Democrats passed a 2021 "red flag" law that allows judges to remove weapons from people clearly threatening to harm themselves and others.

We're one of only a few states that has this tool for law enforcement to disarm killers and prevent mass carnage.

Domestic abuse victims have used it across the state to protect themselves from harm.

A 2020 Boston University School of Public Health survey found a majority of gun owners support red flag laws.

Yet Del. Marie March of Floyd tried to repeal it this March, putting women and children at increased risk. Shame on her for trying to take Virginia backward.

Anyone serious about a "right to life" can see that if this law prevents one blood-soaked classroom or saves the life of one battered woman, it's worth it. 

Meredith Baker, Midlothian

