Letter: Delegate Sam Rasoul gets it

Recently Del. Sam Rasoul held a rural education roundtable with southwestern Virginia educators. He stands with educators and students in ways that matter: lowering the ratios of faculty to students; providing equal opportunities to all students regardless of zip code; and investing in salaries of school employees.

Realizing that testing creates test-takers, not critical thinkers or collaborators, he wants to move away from high stakes standardized testing to a more holistic approach to academic, social, and emotional learning. Del. Rasoul gets it.

Divisions in SWVA have been providing high-quality education for decades, while doing it with much less money than others in more affluent regions of our state.

Dickenson County has an internationally ranked robotics team. Guess what they have to do to keep going?

Fund it themselves. It’s a shame they can’t get funding for a learning opportunity that will help them far more than standardized tests.

To date, Virginia has spent more than half a billion dollars on testing since the inception of the SOL tests.

Imagine the opportunities that money would’ve provided to ALL students of Virginia, including those in southwestern Virginia? Del. Rasoul gets it.