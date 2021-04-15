Letter: Delegate Sam Rasoul gets it

Recently Del. Sam Rasoul held a rural education roundtable with southwestern Virginia educators. He stands with educators and students in ways that matter: lowering the ratios of faculty to students; providing equal opportunities to all students regardless of zip code; and investing in salaries of school employees.
Realizing that testing creates test-takers, not critical thinkers or collaborators, he wants to move away from high stakes standardized testing to a more holistic approach to academic, social, and emotional learning. Del. Rasoul gets it.
Divisions in SWVA have been providing high-quality education for decades, while doing it with much less money than others in more affluent regions of our state.
Dickenson County has an internationally ranked robotics team. Guess what they have to do to keep going?
Fund it themselves. It’s a shame they can’t get funding for a learning opportunity that will help them far more than standardized tests.
To date, Virginia has spent more than half a billion dollars on testing since the inception of the SOL tests.
Imagine the opportunities that money would’ve provided to ALL students of Virginia, including those in southwestern Virginia? Del. Rasoul gets it.
Lack of funding not only impacts academics, but also quality of life. I work in a school constructed in 1948, and the new wing was constructed in 1958.
Air quality was an issue for at least 20-25 years. Over holiday break, ionizers were placed in the units in each classroom. When I returned to school in January, I kid you not, I could smell the difference.
The building smelled clean. Most importantly, our students and faculty are not nearly as sick or aggravated with allergens.
Of course, some of this could be due to COVID mitigations, but the improved air quality truly makes a difference. Isn’t it sad it took a worldwide pandemic for us to get a basic need, such as clean air? Our children deserve better. Del. Rasoul gets it.
Virginia’s most precious resource is her children. As Lt. Governor, Del. Sam Rasoul will make the crucial investment in our children, safeguarding Virginia’s future for generations. Del. Sam Rasoul gets it.
Tracey Mercier, Bristol, Va.