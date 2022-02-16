Letter: Delegate's bill out of touch with teachers' reality

I am responding to the Jan. 23 article, “As Republicans peddle ban, educators insist critical race theory not taught,” where Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, says his House Bill 781 was meant to curtail “rogue teachers” in public education.

I am one of these “rogue teachers.” In fact, I lived and taught in rural Patrick County, where Williams has spent most of his life, from 2017-2020. If this bill passes, a teacher could be convicted of a class-four misdemeanor for exploring "divisive concept(s)" in class.

I find myself wondering if Williams has ever spent time with school-aged children, where cafeteria pizza can quickly become a divisive topic. For the past 22 years, my English students have always wanted to talk about current events in class — even controversial ones — as they connect their lives to the curriculum. I've always encouraged it. I have no plans to stop. It's the only way I've been able to engage some of my hardest-to-reach learners.

As a part of his bill, Williams also wants to ban diversity training for public school teachers all over the state. I am an educator who has benefited greatly from this training, especially because I grew up in Russell County, without much exposure to other cultures than my own. Diversity training helped me increase my cultural awareness and build a more supportive classroom culture for all students. More than anything, diversity training has helped me to "read the room" — that is, to be more deeply aware of who my students are and what their reactions might be in given situations.

I would encourage Williams to "read the room" when it comes to Virginia's teachers. To introduce a bill that criminalizes teachers for "exploring divisive concept(s)," in the middle of a global pandemic, when schools are being forced to close because they're understaffed, when teacher stress and lack of resources is at an all-time high, and when many educators are considering leaving the profession altogether, shows how out of touch he is with education. To attempt to ban professional development on diversity and equity during a time in history when teachers are most ill-equipped to reach their most vulnerable students, is egregious.

Christal Trivett-Presley, Abingdon