 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Demand in person voting
1 comment

Letter: Demand in person voting

  • 1
Only $5 for 5 months

Let me see if I have this straight about voting in the upcoming election.

Democrats are demanding that all states use mail in ballots that they will gladly mail to them. They also will mail the ballots to all their dead relatives and others that are not eligible to vote. The Democrats rationale behind the mail in ballots push is the COVID-19 virus. If you can go into a liquor store, shop at Wal-Mart, Home Depot, Lowe's and grocery stores, then you can stand in a line and vote.

Standing in line to vote ensures your vote will count. You are not depending on the postal service to get your mail in ballot there so that it can be counted.

There is a major difference between absentee ballots and mail in ballots and that difference is if you are not able to physically vote in your designated precinct because you are in another state or country. Mail in ballots will be used, under false pretenses, to allow illegals, the dead, prisioners, the homeless and others to vote for the Democratic candidate, regardless if it is a local, state or national election.

It is time for all reasonable thinking Americans that truly care about our country to stand up against the mail in ballot proposal and demand in person voting.

It is way past the time to take our country back!

WAYNE AKERS

CHRISTIANSBURG

1 comment

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Do lives really matter?

Lives don’t matter to radical Islamist suicide bombers. Not even their own. They are promised a reward in their hereafter for killing, and the…

Letters

Letter: Keep your mouth shut

The staff who selects your letters to be printed need to be more selective. I became infuriated on Saturday, July 25, after reading a letter t…

Letters

Letter: Just wondering

I was just wondering if anyone else is bothered by the fact that the democratic vice president choice was picked for skin color and gender and…

Letters

Letter: Let's make a name change

I am tired of listening to this change the Redskins name debate over and over again. May I suggest that we change the name to The Washington C…

Letters

Letter: Vote yes for fair maps

A voting district should represent its voters no matter its political leaning. The district should be compact so areas of commonality are toge…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert