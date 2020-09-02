Letter: Demand in person voting

Let me see if I have this straight about voting in the upcoming election.
Democrats are demanding that all states use mail in ballots that they will gladly mail to them. They also will mail the ballots to all their dead relatives and others that are not eligible to vote. The Democrats rationale behind the mail in ballots push is the COVID-19 virus. If you can go into a liquor store, shop at Wal-Mart, Home Depot, Lowe's and grocery stores, then you can stand in a line and vote.
Standing in line to vote ensures your vote will count. You are not depending on the postal service to get your mail in ballot there so that it can be counted.
There is a major difference between absentee ballots and mail in ballots and that difference is if you are not able to physically vote in your designated precinct because you are in another state or country. Mail in ballots will be used, under false pretenses, to allow illegals, the dead, prisioners, the homeless and others to vote for the Democratic candidate, regardless if it is a local, state or national election.
It is time for all reasonable thinking Americans that truly care about our country to stand up against the mail in ballot proposal and demand in person voting.
It is way past the time to take our country back!
WAYNE AKERS
CHRISTIANSBURG
