Letter: Demand that election fraud believers prove it

It's a new year. Let's not let it be the same old crap!

It is time the Democrats, media and everyone who cares about our democracy to change the status quo.

Too many American people have let the story stand, as truth, that the last election was stolen and Biden is not the legitimate elected president. We need to demand that those that support this belief PROVE IT!

That has to be our approach and demand for 2022. Make these folks from the top down get in front of the American people and show us the proof. Lay the facts they say they have out to be seen by every American. Prove beyond a shadow of a doubt their facts. We need to demand these Republican elected officials in Washington get on all the news networks, "60 Minutes," "Dateline," "2020," Fox News, OAN, CNN, MSNBC, Facebook, etc. and lay out the facts of the fraud found in this last election — PROVE IT!

Why are we allowing them to stand by this lie without proving it to be true? Our democracy does depend on those that care about this country standing up and fighting for truth. We need to support the truth by making them prove their lies. We have to change the narrative to defeat the crumbling of America!

Fran Delaney, Christiansburg