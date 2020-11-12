Letter: Demand transparency in policing

It has now been almost four months since the killing of George Floyd, a singular event in a series of ongoing violent acts (including harassment, physical violence, and killing) perpetrated by those sworn to protect and serve the community. This act—along with several others—spawned a continuing wave of protests, many of which continue to occur in metropolitan areas across the United States. These community movements against police brutality were not only expressions of grief and pain felt across the county, but a movement for local communities to examine the role of police and to be transparent about their agency, their autonomy, and their conduct.

Statements from leaders in the New River and Roanoke valleys have been mostly informative, devoid of plans to move forward or tangible guarantees to their communities that the issue of police brutality is one that they take seriously. In fact, most fail to cite any local voices or community input about the role of police at all, instead using the accreditation processes of the police as a way to legitimize the need for police in their communities. It cannot be stated more emphatically that the accreditation process is not corollary to the way police conduct themselves in our communities, nor are sterilized idealized polices, reports, analyses, and other metrics upon which accreditation are built are not actually independent reviews of police conduct. They are one-sided, potentially sanitized versions of events, policies, etc. devoid of public input.