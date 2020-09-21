 Skip to main content
Letter: Demeaning to real heroes
When the police put on their badge they also put their lives on the line. When the police are on the scene they are in charge. They are the law. They are not above the law and must be penalized like everyone else who disobeys it, but they are the law. If they tell you to drop the gun, toy or real, you drop it. If the person turned his back on the police and walked away when told to come back and did return he would still be alive.

In the case of Floyd, his blood is on his own head. Why, if he hadn't tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill, if he hadn't resisted and fought the police when told to get in the car, if he wasn't on drugs so he could think straight he to would still be alive. These cases are similar to those of suicide by cop.

I don't always agree how each case went down. Could they have been handled better, maybe. I wasn't there and don't know the situation.

Some people are using the Floyd case only so they can protest, riot, kill, steal, burn and destroy something or somebody.

To glorify Floyd, a criminal, as a hero, and that is what appears to be happening, is a disgrace and demeaning to the real heroes.

CLARENCE HINCHY

BENT MOUNTAIN

