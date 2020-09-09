Letter: Democracy and character of country are at stake

I’m only 20 years old and I have only been able to vote for two years, but I have never felt a more urgent time to be politically involved than right now. Most people recognize the enormous consequence of this upcoming Presidential election. I’m writing this message specifically to the voters of Southwest Virginia who are thinking of voting for Donald Trump in November. I hope you read this message with open hearts.
As we lead up to the election, I can’t help but feel a sense of dread. Our democracy and the character of our country are at stake.
As a kid, you read and learn about moral values that are important to take into the real world. One lesson is “treat others the way you want to be treated.” It’s simple - you need basic empathy to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and learn about their hardships. During the 2016 election cycle, I still felt that the majority of America followed these rules, but I now realize that isn't the case, especially when it comes to who we elect. Our country lacks the empathy we were supposedly taught in elementary school.
I’m losing hope in the America I thought I knew. I hope that you - the people who may vote for Trump - find this sense of empathy and realize the social and emotional benefits of helping others. Many Americans need your help. For me and many others my age, we fear the day when our actions push the environment over the edge into an unlivable world. We will see more disease, death, extreme weather and destruction than ever before.
To alleviate the horror of what our futures will look like, I beg you to reach into your heart and think about the morals you were raised on. Treat the next generation with respect because we deserve a future, and treat everyone with respect because we are all just trying to live good lives.
Finally, vote for Joe Biden in November, or we may never be able to restore our democracy to what it once was.
BEA SCHLEUPNER
ROANOKE
