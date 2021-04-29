 Skip to main content
Letter: Democracy in action
If you want to see democracy in action, head up to the UAW picket line at the Volvo plant in Dublin and spend some time. I am not talking about noon on a sunny day. I am talking about a cloudy, rainy weekend morning. There you can meet people from the entire political spectrum standing side by side for one reason, that the workers making the least are capped out and do not have the opportunity to advance and earn more.

So, who is on the picket line? It's a mix of newer members and those who have been at Volvo the longest. It's a neighbor or a friend, a mother or a father, a brother or a sister. It is the people you see in the grocery store or at a restaurant. Again no one cared about politics or race, only that their fellow members of Local UAW 2069 should have the same prospect to advance and earn more. What is more American than that?

Members on the picket line are not "photo opportunities." Take the opportunity to spend a couple of hours listening and asking questions. You will see a dedicated Union shop hustling to ensure that members are signed up for benefits and know which insurance card to use if their health care stops.

Unions take the option to strike seriously. It is usually after weeks of failed negotiations about what can be done and still protect the members. Corporations are powered by profit, but Unions have and always will be motivated by their mandate to protect workers' rights.

The picket line is staffed 24 hours a day, rain or shine, and welcomes anyone to stop by at any time. What would you do to help a fellow worker make a better living? First shift of the morning on the picket line starts at 6 a.m.

Derek Kitts, Christiansburg

 

