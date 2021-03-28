Letter: Democracy reform in Virginia should include getting money out of politics

Thirty years after a Wilder Commission report recommended campaign finance reform as a means to build voter confidence in our legislators, the Virginia Senate just skuttled a bill which would have restricted legislators from spending campaign donations on themselves. This is after it passed through the House of Delegates 100-0.

Virginians are right to question our legislators’ commitment to democracy, accountability and transparency when our commonwealth has the most lenient campaign finance laws in our country. Not only are we one of only five states with no limitations on any contributions, but legislators can spend a donor’s money on a trip to Paris or their child’s tuition at a private school.

As a candidate running for the House of Delegates, I am running on a good governance platform and believe that legislators need to be held accountable by their voters. According to the Coalition for Integrity’s SWAMP index, a barometer measuring ethics regulations, Virginia ranked 46th out of 50 states for transparency and accountability. We need campaign finance reform in Virginia to have a truly representative democracy, of, for and by the people.

Hannah Kinder, Norfolk