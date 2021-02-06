Letter: Democracy will continue to prevail

Over the course of five years and two combat deployments to Afghanistan, I served my country proudly and honorably in the United States Marine Corps infantry. I drafted my last will and testament for the first time at 18 years old. At age 19 I was a lead sweeper in Helmand Province, searching for IEDs with a metal detector to keep my squad safe. By age 22 I had returned home from a second deployment to Helmand Province.

My devotion to this country and its people has not waned since those days; I have never forgotten the words I uttered when I raised my right hand and swore an oath to defend this country.

Sadly, we have members of Congress who have betrayed that same oath. What the world witnessed on Wednesday, Jan. 6 can only be described as an act of fascism. A violent, dangerous mob attempted to use force as a means to overturn the results of a democratic election.