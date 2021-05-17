 Skip to main content
Letter: Democrat vs. Democratic
Letter: Democrat vs. Democratic

In her letter of April 29 ("Democratic Party shouldn't call itself that") Beverly T. Davis takes issue with the use of the terms Democratic Party, Democratic nominees, etc. Ms. Davis thinks the correct term is Democrat Party. Actually, Ms. Davis is incorrect. The official name is the Democratic Party.

It has always been the Democratic Party. Members of the Democratic Party are called Democrats. There is no such thing as the Democrat Party. The terms Democratic candidate and Democratic primary are the correct usage. Ms. Davis’s mistake is understandable.

For a number of years Republican politicians and right wing media have intentionally misused the term Democrat instead of the correct term Democratic because they think it sounds harsh (like bureaucrat) and pejorative.

William Bailey, Roanoke

 

