Letter:Democratic Party shouldn't call itself that
Letter:Democratic Party shouldn't call itself that

Just a brief note inspired by reading numerous articles in this morning’s Roanoke Times. My hair literally stands on end every time I hear on the news or any TV show about the “DEMOCRATIC” PARTY, or read articles such as the April 24 opinion by Susan Swecker,  “Only one party lets voters vote.”

I disagree with Ms. Swecker’s opinion but primarily I was put off by her continual reference to the Democratic party and Democratic nominees and Democratic office holders!! The party that opposes the Republican and Libertarian Parties, and others, is the Democrat Party. Referring to it as the DEMOCRATIC party infers some lofty position above all others. PLEASE --- Correct your references!!

Thank you!

Beverly T. Davis, Vinton

 

