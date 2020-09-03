Letter: Democratic Party supporters celebrate "Change"

Democratic Party supporters can be proud of what they have created. Their extreme hatred for President Trump and blue-collar voters has enabled AOC’s Squad and Liberal Socialist groups to violently push their “change” agendas. Torching police cars with occupants, destroying the statue of St. Junipero, beheading Christopher Columbus, burning businesses, defacing private property are the Democratic supporters’ new tools for demanding “Change.” The liberal socialist supporters applaud rioters in cities like Portland, Seattle and Baltimore. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reflects their ideals when she said, “Defund the police means defund the police.” They support replacing police with community watch groups.
The liberal socialistic supporters ignore the increasing violence in Democratic controlled cities. Their solution is creating community watch groups. Maybe the Bloods, Crips and MS-13 will improve community relations. Look how successful liberal socialist Mexican leaders have been in improving conditions in their cities. Perhaps the party supporters should invite The Jalisco New Generation Cartel for advice.
Why stop with destroying statues, killing, injuring police officers, burning police and federal buildings, making certain parts of cities Freedom Zones. Demand that all cities become models like N.Y. City, Detroit, Baltimore, D.C., Seattle and Portland. Continue the campaigns to fund radical groups to successfully take control of all cities.
The party supporters venerate Hollywood elite actors who have portrayed deep knowledge of government. It would be a shame to ignore their learned advice. Several party supporters worshiped Hugo Chavez’s “Participatory Democracy,” his ideas must be included in the “Change” policies. Of course, party supporters worship their esteemed leader, Nancy Pelosi, who sets the hate standards for President Trump and blue-collar workers.
The party supporters' celebration for increasing violence and destruction will never bring about lasting “change.” Holding elected officials accountable is a better solution. Representative John Lewis reminded people that the most powerful nonviolent change agent is voting and participating in the democratic process. Recent happenings have clearly demonstrated that major reforms are needed. The violent hatred must be converted into positive actions for lasting “change.”
JOSEPH E. ELLIGSON
ROANOKE
