Letter: Democrats and their double standards
Letter: Democrats and their double standards

If the Democrats in Congress think Obamacare is so great, why don't they give up their insurance and their high paying jobs and try to make a living on what we do?

Instead of seeing the President's tax records, why don't the ones in Congress show the people their tax records and see how some of them got richer over the years. True Americans know who the best candidate for president is and it's not Joe Biden.

MARGARET LOVE

BLACKSBURG

