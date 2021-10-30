Letter: Democrats and their 'wokeism' tactics

“Wokeism” is not a word in our dictionary. Some believe its use originated in Colonial America in 1692, at the Salem Witch Hearings and Trials in Massachusetts. However, some feel that its origin is another religious awakening. Others think it nothing but a “made up“ political plan.
Lance Morrow, senior fellow at The Ethics and Public Policy Center, thinks its use is a hybrid of the above. He writes in the Wall Street Journal, “Wokeism is the latest and most delusional entry in America’s tradition of religious ‘great awakenings.’”
Well, leave it to progressive Democrats to weaponize an old religious awakening, to intimidate and bridle the free speech of conservatives! In fact, that is exactly what President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice is doing, as Attorney General Merrick Garland plans to have disgruntled parents arrested at school board meetings. Kids being taught critical race theory instead of the ABC’s, is enough to upset any parent.
And look at Democrats' use of intimidation against Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines in Georgia. Both have strong “brands” in Atlanta. So when state legislators passed a reasonable voter amendment to prevent fraud, progressive Democrats let it be known that their products could be boycotted if they did not speak against the amendments. Both companies “caved!” Surprisingly, the bill became law anyway, because it was supported by the people.
No surprise, “wokeism” is very unfair, because only Democrats decide what needs to be “woke.” And even progressive Democrat comedians now oppose its use, because “wokeism” boundaries change too frequently. Just imagine trying not to offend in this age of pronouns, gender identity, and diversity.
Democrats should stop progressives from using “wokeism” on individuals, companies, and institutions. Take a “woke” church for instance. It scares ministers to death. No more sermons on “proud to an American.” No “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” Navy Hymn, or even “Onward Christian soldiers,” to celebrate Memorial Day. What a shame.
Progressive Democrats, if this intimidation tactic is too hard to eliminate, try using it on President Biden. Perhaps it would make him a real president of our Republic, rather than the socialist/Marxist one he has become. He could then become the “uniter” he promised. I am just saying ….
Phillip W. Unger, Daleville