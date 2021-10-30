Letter: Democrats and their 'wokeism' tactics

“Wokeism” is not a word in our dictionary. Some believe its use originated in Colonial America in 1692, at the Salem Witch Hearings and Trials in Massachusetts. However, some feel that its origin is another religious awakening. Others think it nothing but a “made up“ political plan.

Lance Morrow, senior fellow at The Ethics and Public Policy Center, thinks its use is a hybrid of the above. He writes in the Wall Street Journal, “Wokeism is the latest and most delusional entry in America’s tradition of religious ‘great awakenings.’”

Well, leave it to progressive Democrats to weaponize an old religious awakening, to intimidate and bridle the free speech of conservatives! In fact, that is exactly what President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice is doing, as Attorney General Merrick Garland plans to have disgruntled parents arrested at school board meetings. Kids being taught critical race theory instead of the ABC’s, is enough to upset any parent.