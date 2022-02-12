Letter: Democrats built strong economy

I would like to express thanks to Gov. Ralph Northam and the Democratic-controlled House and Senate of Virginia for leaving the commonwealth in such a positive financial status.

According to The Roanoke Times (Jan. 26, "Dems challenge Youngkin's view of state economy") the state experienced a surplus of $2.6 billion and has expected revenues of $13 billion over the next three years.

We need to continue to celebrate the progress brought by our Democratic lawmakers over the past four years! This is especially important as the Republican-controlled legislature seeks to paint the Virginia economy as a bleak landscape.

The Democrats have built a strong economy for Virginia and left the new administration in a positive position financially. Let’s hope the Republicans acknowledge this and leave the commonwealth as healthy as they found it.

Rebecca Culver Clark RN, Ph.D., Roanoke