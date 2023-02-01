Letter: Democrats dither while China rises

Democrats dither while China rises

In a Hail Mary move, Dems passed the omnibus bill designed to buy votes for the president, and broke the budget. The harm this is doing should require no elaboration. Once Dems passed Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, OSHA —things that benefited society. Now they just pass woke measures and indulge in demagoguery. They have allowed our Navy to fall behind China’s as that country takes over the Pacific.

A recent article in this paper was “Biden: US is ‘all in’ on Africa’s future” [Dec. 14, 2022]: All-in for Africa is a joke. (1) Most aid is embezzled, and little if any gets to the subsistence farmers it is supposed to aid. (2) China has moved to make the African coast part of its empire. They give loans to build cities in coastal states. (China’s navy is superior to ours because our shipbuilding is way behind.) I see these cities mostly as China’s future naval bases. Where a city is built, China will always have extra keys. They also have the advantage that few will learn Mandarin in the quest to understand China’s game. (China’s new DF-26 missile is called the “Guam killer,” so you know they are bent on hostile empire-building. The Democrat media censors such developments.) China awaits default on the loans, after which they will openly seize power and reveal their dictatorship in all its chauvinistic contempt and condescension toward native peoples.