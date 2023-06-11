Once again, thanks to Democrats, the Mountain Valley Pipeline is speeding along toward its completion.

In the recent debt ceiling negotiations, President Joe Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin worked to include language expediting the process for approval of the MVP and making it harder to challenge in court. This, despite the project's nearly decade-long record of constant legal violations and courts repeatedly voiding its permits for not complying with the law.

When average people break the law, we go to jail; when wealthy fossil fuel companies break the law, they bribe politicians so that the law doesn't apply to them. It's amazing they even needed to, really.

The project has had broad Democratic support since the beginning; it was former Gov. Terry McAuliffe who first brought the project to the state, and former Gov. Ralph Northam ignored complaints about it for his entire administration. Democrats had trifecta control of state government and didn't stop the project; in fact, they made sure those who support the pipeline, like former DEQ Director David Paylor, stayed in power.

Sen. Tim Kaine offered an amendment to remove the permitting language from the debt ceiling agreement, but when that amendment failed, he still voted for it. How convenient for him that he can look like he cared and find an excuse not to do what his constituents demand. How inconvenient for those of us in the pipeline's path who will see it resume construction in as soon as two weeks, according to The Roanoke Times.

I do not want to hear anything from Democrats about people here "voting against their own interests." I do not want to hear any griping about people not supporting "the lesser of two evils." There is not "lesser of two evils" when it comes to physics. There is only fact — and the fact is that the MVP will do immense destruction to the climate that will rebound for generations. Those who have supported it or simply refused to fight it do not deserve our vote; they certainly won't have mine.

Ryan Wesdock, Newport