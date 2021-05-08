Letter: Democrats should send Trump thank you notes

The one bipartisan issue that everyone can agree on is that Democrats absolutely hate Donald Trump. That would be “Hate” with a capital “H” growled through clenched teeth. Why all the hate for Donald Trump?

They’ve tried to get rid of him, again, and again. Ultimately, and paradoxically, it was Republican voters who succeeded in getting rid of him. Every OTHER Republican in the 2020 election fared pretty well comparatively.

I once had a rich uncle that, well, he wasn’t a very nice person. Except; he took us to nice places and bought us things. And we knew that when he passed away, he’d probably leave us some money. Now, it may seem small of us to do what we did, but we put up with him because of these things.

So, I am scratching my head a bit and trying to figure out these Democrats. I mean, have they never played chess, or done any type of future planning? Do they not know enough science to figure out that when one event reliably causes another event that is beneficial then that is probably a good thing?

Think about it for a moment. They have a “Rich Uncle” who has given them, probably, let’s be conservative, at least $20 billion donated directly to their campaigns.