Letter: Democrats waste money

Democrats from Congress need to go home and stay. Why all they want to do is waste tax paying citizens dollars. Look at all that money they wasted in trying to get rid of our President.
It just goes to show you how much money the Democrats waste. Our President has done so much for us and he wants to keep doing so, too. I think the Democrats should pay the money back that they wasted on nonsense. It is a shame that our President has to go through so much just to get a bill passed through the Democrats, but he does not give up. He keeps on trying. Bravo for our President.
MARGARET LOVE
BLACKSBURG
