You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Democrats waste money
0 comments

Letter: Democrats waste money

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Democrats from Congress need to go home and stay. Why all they want to do is waste tax paying citizens dollars. Look at all that money they wasted in trying to get rid of our President.

It just goes to show you how much money the Democrats waste. Our President has done so much for us and he wants to keep doing so, too. I think the Democrats should pay the money back that they wasted on nonsense. It is a shame that our President has to go through so much just to get a bill passed through the Democrats, but he does not give up. He keeps on trying. Bravo for our President.

MARGARET LOVE

BLACKSBURG

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: What happened to "duty"?

I continue to be disheartened that ALL Americans cannot come together regarding ways to combat COVID-19. I am now 73, and when I was 18 it was…

Letters

Letter: Problems with the truth

Recently a friend circulated a list of witty sayings and I thought, given the recent pronouncements of President Trump, that two of them were …

Letters

Letter: Slavery and respect

I would like to respond to two letters published on July 11. The first was written by Fran Delaney ("There is no debate"). Ms. Delaney states …

Letters

Letter: Give the devil his due

I read your July 8 article on Washington and Lee University. Most Americans would find the politics and world view of the late William F. Buck…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News