Letter: Dems in urgent need of messaging

I am so frustrated by the Democratic Party's lack of a message. You would think by now they would know how to conduct a campaign. Obviously, that is not the case. With midterms happening in a couple of months, they still do not seem to have a strategy for success.

To me, the solution is simple and clear: illustrate the differences between them and the Republican Party. And the differences are many. Simply highlight the following details:

When it comes to climate change, the Republicans are on the wrong side;

When it comes to gun control, the Republicans would rather cower to the NRA than heed the will of the people;

When it comes to health care, the Republicans have no solution;

When it comes to voting rights, the Republicans want to limit your access to the ballot;

When it comes to Social Security, the Republicans want to eliminate it by privatizing it;

When it comes to abortion, the Republicans want to take away your ability to choose;

When it comes to "the big lie," Republicans still want to believe it;

When it comes to education, Republicans want to replace public schools with charter schools (the first step to re-segregating schools).

These are just a few of the differences. If the Democratic Party doesn't find a unified message that will energize its base, they will find themselves as a minority once again in Congress.

George E. Wilson Jr., Roanoke