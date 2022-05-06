Letter: Dems' plan would have benefited more Virginians

Using the Democrats’ rejection of the gas tax holiday as an example, Republicans like to say Democrats do not want to save money for Virginians. Yet, the Democratic legislators offered to give $50 to taxpayers instead of the three-month gas tax holiday. In my opinion, that is a good plan because almost every Virginian would benefit more from this cash payout than the gas tax holiday. Unfortunately, it was rejected by Republicans.

Here are the calculations to prove that the Democratic plan was better: The average person drives 13,500 miles per year, which amounts to 1,125 miles per month. That equals about 45 gallons if your car gets 25 miles per gallon (most cars get better). So 45 gallons multiplied by 26 cents means you would save from a Virginia gas tax holiday about $11.70 per month. That is assuming that the gas stations would pass on that savings and there is evidence from other states that they did not. So over three months the average person would save $35. Out-of-state drivers would also save that money. All these savings, of course, would deprive the state of the needed revenue for road improvements.