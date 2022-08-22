 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Deny Manchin his 'wish list'

The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act promises investments in climate justice efforts, such as improving climate resilience (helping communities endure the effects of climate change), energy and water efficiency, and remediation of contaminated sites.

These climate justice measures are necessary because of our reliance on fossil fuels and our pattern of sacrificing whole communities, traditionally communities of color, Indigenous peoples and those in poverty.

In exchange for his support of this act, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin laid out a list of “energy permitting provisions.” This wish-list includes fast-tracking fossil fuel infrastructure projects (such as the notorious Mountain Valley Pipeline) and limiting the regulatory authority of federal agencies and environmental laws by reducing the amount of time allotted to conduct reviews and narrowing their scope. Continuing such investments in fossil fuels (which includes natural gas) only exacerbates the problems that the Inflation Reduction Act is being praised for addressing.

People are also reading…

The draft for Manchin's "energy permitting" bill is written with the watermark of the American Petroleum Institute. It is no surprise that Manchin has received $331,000 from the natural gas industry during this election cycle, an amount that is 7.5 times the median household income of his home state. His influence has been purchased by the very industry that has left his state suffering more than almost any others from poverty, illness and environmental degradation.

I acknowledge that in matters of public policy, we must cooperate with others. However, submitting to Manchin's demands is not cooperation, but coercion. To any of you who breathe, drink water, have children, or hope for something better, please urge those in Congress, whether in-state or outside, to deny Manchin his wish-list this September.

Gwyneth Homer, Blacksburg

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Your tax dollars at work

Letter: Your tax dollars at work

The Good Lord, I’m sure, is well pleased that our space program has successfully helped put a $10 billion robotic camera into the deep recesse…

Letter: Wisdom from Rushdie

Letter: Wisdom from Rushdie

The recent terrible death-attempt on writer Salman Rushdie and the approach of our "silly" (election) season naturally brought to mind somethi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert