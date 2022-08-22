Letter: Deny Manchin his 'wish list'

The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act promises investments in climate justice efforts, such as improving climate resilience (helping communities endure the effects of climate change), energy and water efficiency, and remediation of contaminated sites.

These climate justice measures are necessary because of our reliance on fossil fuels and our pattern of sacrificing whole communities, traditionally communities of color, Indigenous peoples and those in poverty.

In exchange for his support of this act, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin laid out a list of “energy permitting provisions.” This wish-list includes fast-tracking fossil fuel infrastructure projects (such as the notorious Mountain Valley Pipeline) and limiting the regulatory authority of federal agencies and environmental laws by reducing the amount of time allotted to conduct reviews and narrowing their scope. Continuing such investments in fossil fuels (which includes natural gas) only exacerbates the problems that the Inflation Reduction Act is being praised for addressing.

The draft for Manchin's "energy permitting" bill is written with the watermark of the American Petroleum Institute. It is no surprise that Manchin has received $331,000 from the natural gas industry during this election cycle, an amount that is 7.5 times the median household income of his home state. His influence has been purchased by the very industry that has left his state suffering more than almost any others from poverty, illness and environmental degradation.

I acknowledge that in matters of public policy, we must cooperate with others. However, submitting to Manchin's demands is not cooperation, but coercion. To any of you who breathe, drink water, have children, or hope for something better, please urge those in Congress, whether in-state or outside, to deny Manchin his wish-list this September.

Gwyneth Homer, Blacksburg