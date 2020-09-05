 Skip to main content
Letter: Deny Trump Republicans four more years
Many people seem to be wondering why there has been a strong reaction to the use of venues like the White House and Fort McHenry as backgrounds for the Republican National Convention. I can only answer for myself but what I find particularly objectionable is the fact that Republicans act as if they OWN the White House, Fort McHenry, the Rose Garden and, for that matter, Mount Rushmore. They do not and their appropriation of these sites for purely political purposes is an affront to all Americans who do, in fact, “own” those places and do not deserve to see them sullied by political partisanship.

Much the same might be said for holding a naturalization ceremony as part of a political convention. A party convention is many things but there is no place within them for compromising new citizens. Anyone who has attended these ceremonies can attest to their dignity and to the emotion they provoke. No one stands up to say “I’m proud to be a Republican.” Instead, everyone attending feels a special bond at being an American. I regret that those who became citizens as props of the RNC convention were denied the dignity they deserve.

This sense of misplaced ownership and entitlement among Trump Republicans is just one more reason to deny them another four years.

LAURENT BOETSCH

LEXINGTON

