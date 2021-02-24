Letter: Dept. of Corrections needs independent oversight

Adam Rosenfeld’s Feb. 10 op-ed “Virginia prisons need oversight” makes a compelling case for why Virginia’s Department of Corrections needs more transparency and accountability through independent oversight.

While the bill, HB 2325, garnered bipartisan support, it died in Appropriations. However, the House budget includes language directing stakeholders to assess the need, the costs, and prioritize the powers of an independent oversight body prior to the 2022 General Assembly.

My goal is to ensure that language remains in the final budget to maintain momentum and to create a sense of urgency to take action.

Every agency in Virginia must be transparent and accountable to the public in which they serve. It is only through independent oversight that Virginia taxpayers and families with loved ones in prison will have that assurance.

Patrick Hope, Arlington

Patrick Hope is a delegate in the Virginia General Assembly representing Arlington County. He is the chairman of the House Public Safety Committee.