Do you notice an increase in train derailments lately? Do you wonder why?

Some years ago, Shaffers Crossing was the place trains went to be checked for safety problems. Members of the train crews would notice something like a bearing with a flat place. The car with the bad bearing would be pulled and sent to Shaffers to have the bearing replaced. Then the Norfolk Southern decided to save money and pull crew members who did this work. Shaffers Crossing was shut down. I would bet that many more shops that did safety work were closed across the rail lines.

Maintenance of Way workers rode the rail lines themselves looking for problems with train beds and signals. These workers were trained to get a crew to fix these problems before a serious derailment happened.

Saving money by employing fewer workers and ignoring safety concerns can be seen in the number of derailments happening now.

Years ago an N&W president said he would make only a certain amount above the lowest worker. Now it's a race to see which railroad can pay the most to their top white-collar employees. I hope all of these well-paid workers are happy on their way to the bank while people living along rail lines suffer because of the lack of employees to run a safe railroad. Greed is more important than running a safe railroad. Right?

Vicki Wray, Roanoke