Letter: Derrick Kitts is clear choice

A vote for Derrick Kitts matters. If some of you have already voted and used that power to support Mr. Kitts, your action supports leadership that will promote positive change.

For too long, residents in the 7th House of Delegates District have not have a had strong voice in the General Assembly. As a delegate, Mr. Kitts will speak boldly and provide leadership, which will affirm how the strengths of the district contribute positively to the commonwealth.

Mr. Kitts has worked to understand constituent needs. When elected he will collaborate to develop and support proactive investments in education and childcare. He recognizes the many benefits of sustained investments in infrastructure and will support the creation of worthy jobs and improve the quality of life for all residents in the district and the region.

As a military veteran and leader, Mr. Kitts has experience with diverse communities and recognizes how collaboration is needed to address the complex problems. Mr. Kitts values planning as an essential element toward establishing sustainable solutions.

When you cast your ballot, you have a clear choice. Confidently vote for Derrick Kitts. He will provide a strong voice for Southwest Virginia.

John Hess, Christiansburg