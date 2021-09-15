Letter: Description of Joe Biden

I’d like to correct the description of the picture portrayed by the Associated Press of Joe Biden in the Aug. 29 Roanoke Times. Old Joe is shown slumped over the podium during a question and answer session with the press, described by the AP as “Biden pauses … as he listens to a question about the bombings.”

If you actually watch the entire speech and questions that follow you’ll unequivocally see Joe put his head down in despair and weakness as he’s asked a direct, honest, tough question about the disastrous pull out in Afghanistan — just the sort of response and attitude we’ve been seeing from him during the last few weeks.

A cursory glance at the myriad evidence of videos on YouTube — which you don’t see and/or described by the national press — depicting Joe’s mental decline reveal situations in which he: 1) forgets how to enter the White House on his return from a trip — even though two Secret Service members attempt to guide him, 2) can’t remember the name of his secretary of defense, 3) or the head of FEMA, 4) or the Democrat governor of Michigan, 5) admits that he has to be “instructed” to call on certain reporters, 6) claims he’ll “get in trouble” with his staff if he attempts to answer questions, 7) furtively looks at his watch during the solemn ceremony at Dover Air Base as the bodies of the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan during the chaotic departure from that country are returned to the U.S., 8) rambles on about the “man in the moon” when discussing the COVID vaccinations, 9) projects the image of a tired, distracted old man as he reads from prepared notes and his ubiquitous teleprompter.