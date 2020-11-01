Letter: Deserve to hear both perspectives, not Trump Show

As a student, watching the first debate was especially painful. I look up to my politicians, or I did, as they were epitomes of good character. I, like many others, would happily sit down to watch debates with my family. It always captivated me how politicians strategically utilized certain words, and how, despite a candidate's ferocity, they carried themselves with such aplomb. This was not the case.

I identify as a Democrat, yet, I am not completely averse to Republican ideas. However, the Republican Party has lost its sense to support a candidate like Donald Trump: an entertainer who refused to condemn white supremacists, somebody who will not talk about his plan but instead, attack his opponent's intelligence, and somebody who cannot adhere to the plain rules (two minute uninterrupted speaking time) agreed upon by both candidates.

Joe Biden was not perfect, though. He faltered quite frequently, made clear when he had the opportunity to attack or answer obvious questions, such as the Supreme Court issue. Neither candidate is perfect, yet, Donald Trump made the debate all about him, which hindered either candidate's ability to express plans for the next four years to get the country out of this rut.