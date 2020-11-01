 Skip to main content
Letter: Deserve to hear both perspectives, not Trump Show
Letter: Deserve to hear both perspectives, not Trump Show

As a student, watching the first debate was especially painful. I look up to my politicians, or I did, as they were epitomes of good character. I, like many others, would happily sit down to watch debates with my family. It always captivated me how politicians strategically utilized certain words, and how, despite a candidate's ferocity, they carried themselves with such aplomb. This was not the case.

I identify as a Democrat, yet, I am not completely averse to Republican ideas. However, the Republican Party has lost its sense to support a candidate like Donald Trump: an entertainer who refused to condemn white supremacists, somebody who will not talk about his plan but instead, attack his opponent's intelligence, and somebody who cannot adhere to the plain rules (two minute uninterrupted speaking time) agreed upon by both candidates.

Joe Biden was not perfect, though. He faltered quite frequently, made clear when he had the opportunity to attack or answer obvious questions, such as the Supreme Court issue. Neither candidate is perfect, yet, Donald Trump made the debate all about him, which hindered either candidate's ability to express plans for the next four years to get the country out of this rut.

When I think about my adolescence, I think about the Obama vs. Romney debates. Both of them remained composed, gracious, and friendly during debates nearly always. Political polarization is not new, yet, back then, Romney understood the importance of letting the other side speak.

A debate is, after all, not intended to be like the elementary school playground. The American people are living through a pandemic and unsure about what their future holds. Many have lost loved ones or live in a constant fear of receiving a phone call, email, or text that their relative was infected.

I want to hear an actual debate filled with plans for the future. Neither candidate did well last night, but we, as the American people, deserve to hear both perspectives rather than the Trump Show.

Chloe Hunt, Roanoke

