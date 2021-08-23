 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Destroying park land
0 comments

Letter: Destroying park land

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I live on Morgan Avenue in Southeast Roanoke across the street from Morningside Park where it appears another mountain bike course is being built. I, and several of my neighbors, are very upset to see the last untouched section of the park being dug up and the few remaining trees cut down.

So my question is, what is the process to be able to destroy park land? Was there a meeting, was there a vote, were the homeowners asked what they thought?

No one I have spoken to in the neighborhood was aware that this was going to be done. Why did we not get a say? There are already over 400 miles of mountain bike trails in Roanoke, why was this necessary?

There is already one trail in the park, I don’t understand why more trees had to be cut down and grass dug up to take away the last remaining piece of the park to just walk, sit and enjoy nature.

Loretta DiVincenzo,

Roanoke

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Who wants to be like us?

To read the headlines about this or that administration's failure in Afghanistan, how shocked everyone is that the Taliban moved so quickly, t…

Letters

Letter: A different monument

As a Confederate monument, why not the big pickup that sat in a parking lot, its eight cylinders loudly pumping poison and its front tag sport…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert