Letter: Destroying park land

I live on Morgan Avenue in Southeast Roanoke across the street from Morningside Park where it appears another mountain bike course is being built. I, and several of my neighbors, are very upset to see the last untouched section of the park being dug up and the few remaining trees cut down.

So my question is, what is the process to be able to destroy park land? Was there a meeting, was there a vote, were the homeowners asked what they thought?

No one I have spoken to in the neighborhood was aware that this was going to be done. Why did we not get a say? There are already over 400 miles of mountain bike trails in Roanoke, why was this necessary?

There is already one trail in the park, I don’t understand why more trees had to be cut down and grass dug up to take away the last remaining piece of the park to just walk, sit and enjoy nature.

Loretta DiVincenzo,

Roanoke