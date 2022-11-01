Letter: DeVaughan does more than just talk about service

Virginia’s 9th District is one of the most beautiful and business-ready places in Appalachia. The potential for growth in the district is made even more powerful because of the amazing strength and resiliency of the people that live there.

The preservation of Appalachian traditions like farming, living cooperatively with the natural world, and taking care of our neighbors are what has enabled the citizens of the 9th to withstand the egregious lack of support we have gotten from our federal government.

Those of us living in the 9th have seen extreme weather, devastation of our towns by the opioid crisis, and continued extraction of our resources for profit. Still, we have remained dedicated to protecting our home.

That same dedication is not found in the work of our current representative, Morgan Griffith. Griffith’s voting record shows he is not interested in supporting the physical health, mental health, education, or the basic environmental protections we need in communities that value their children, their elders, and the land that provides food.

Our alternative to Griffith is Taysha DeVaughan. DeVaughan’s everyday life shows more commitment to the people of the 9th than any candidate I have seen in our beautiful region of the state.

DeVaughan doesn’t talk about serving her community, she does it. DeVaughan doesn’t imagine the ways people in Central Appalachia could be supported, she actively supports them.

Through her understanding of what it is like to be an everyday person who works hard and gives back, DeVaughan demonstrates she is not running for office to increase her own wealth and power, but to protect and preserve the Appalachian way of life.

Hazel Wines, Dublin