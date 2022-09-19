Letter: DeVaughan doesn't have much of a platform

"Bringing your voice to Washington": This is the campaign slogan on Taysha DeVaughan's campaign signs. It's odd because I don't feel like she's bringing my voice to Washington at all. In fact, I don't feel as if she's bringing southwestern Virginia's voice to Washington either. This is certainly true if we look around and notice that those campaign signs aren't in many, if any, people's yards in the 9th District.

What voice is she supposedly bringing? Her campaign website seems to show that she's anti-coal. How could anyone think it's a good idea to be this way in a region whose lifeblood has been coal for entire generations? While we need more good-paying jobs in the area, when you're trying to transition away from coal all you're doing is taking away the jobs we already do have, whether it be in the mines or in coal-related manufacturing. She has the typical Democratic response to health care woes but then can be quoted saying we need to invest in "mountain medicine" and small community clinics. I guess she doesn't remember that those community clinics often pushed the prescriptions that led to the opioid crisis right here in southwestern Virginia. There's no mention of overhauling the Affordable Care Act to help people who can't afford the insurance offered at their jobs.

In fact, it seems that DeVaughan doesn't really have much of a platform at all. From her Facebook campaign page, it seems she just travels the district from one photo op to the next, blocking those from criticizing the campaign from her page. She goes to Democrat committee meetings constantly, and when there's a natural disaster in the area, she goes outside the district to Alexandria before going to the disaster area in her own district. These types of things are the very same things that people complain about Morgan Griffith doing, so how is she any different?

A House of Representatives member should "bring your voice to Washington," but how can she do this when she’s blocking the very people she needs to vote for her? How can she represent people if they don't even know who she is?

Brandon Moore, Lebanon