Letter: DeVaughan is the true supporter of democracy

In response to the letter from Ms. Osborne-Bach of Oct. 20 ("Griffith right choice for the 9th District"): Morgan Griffith is a traitor.

Morgan Griffith supported the overthrow of the duly elected president of the United States.

Morgan Griffith lied when he swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.

He fails in every category of qualification for any elected office. He is a disgrace to his constituency.

Support for Morgan Griffith is support for a traitor. Vote for a true supporter of democracy, Taysha DeVaughan. 

Kurt Navratil, Roanoke

