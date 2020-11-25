Letter: Dial M for ...

For several years I’ve been entertained by the attempts of news agencies, pundits, career politicians and American citizens in general to avoid using the L word in relation to our leader. Instead, they use confusing alternatives such as falsehoods, mendacities, obfuscations, disingenuous and nontruths to describe the steady stream of misinformation (another one!) issuing forth from the president’s mouth. I’ve been known to rant a bit about this refusal to confront the president’s lies, but I realize now that we are doing exactly the same thing with the even more dreaded M word.

More than a quarter of a million Americans have died while the President has done nothing to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead he plays golf, watches FOX News (well maybe not so much anymore), and Tweets his denials. But the truth is that many of the dead have Trump to thank for their current state, and many more will die in the upcoming months because he has no coherent plan. I’m sure we can come up with alternatives to the M word as well – maybe terminating, exterminating or annihilating. But none of them sound as antiseptic as the L word alternatives. Perhaps that is because there is no real alternative word to describe what Mr. Trump is doing to his fellow Americans.