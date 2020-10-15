Letter: Did you watch the presidential debate?

Did you happen to watch the presidential debate, and I use both words lightly, the other night? What in the name of all that’s holy was that all about? Debate? Sounded to me like two little bullies playing “gotcha.” And, according to the media, both Trump and Biden allowed as how they were winners!

If these two candidates are the very best in leadership our fine country has to offer, we are in very deep trouble. Is there hope? Most certainly. Each candidate before the next debate, look up the word, hire a really good debate coach and stick to the many critical issues this country is living with.

Quit nasty personal stuff and stick to the issues! This country needs a leader who can face all these issues and give us his plans for solutions to these problems. No more negative, stupid debates, PLEASE. Give us a positive, factual hopeful debate showing leadership the country needs desperately and can be proud of.

JULIE EARTHMAN

BLACKSBURG