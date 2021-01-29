 Skip to main content
Letter: Direct coal tax credits to coal communities
Letter: Direct coal tax credits to coal communities

I am a climate activist who grew up in a railroad town north of coal country.

So why am I not cheering the bill put forth in the General Assembly by Del. Sally Hudson of Charlottesville and state Sen. Jeremy McPike of Prince William County?

All legislation in Virginia relating to the coal industry must take into account that the people who live and work in coal communities have already been victimized by an industry who treated them as disposable and failed to keep their promises when environmental problems became evident.

Wouldn’t it be better to redirect coal subsidies to a special fund to help coal towns and the people who live in them heal and transition to new industries, secure funds for health needs caused by breathing coal ash and reclaiming the land disfigured by mining?

Coal built America at a critical time, and for that we all owe every miner a debt of gratitude. Now that the coal industry is no longer viable as an energy source, we must not abandon, but rather reinvest in the lives of the people who helped build this country.

It’s the right thing to do.

Joy Sylvester-Johnson, Citizens Climate Lobby Roanoke Chapter, Roanoke

